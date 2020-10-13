October 9, 1922 - October 12, 2020
Clinton, WI - Doris V. Statton age 98 died Monday October 12, 2020 at Huntington Place in Janesville. She was born October 9, 1922 to the late Victor and Ella (Richert) Benson in Barron, WI. Doris married Ralph R. Statton on August 16, 1942 in Barron, WI. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2009. She was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church and a former member of Pella Lutheran Church. Doris & Ralph moved to Clinton in 1956 where Doris resided for 57 years.
She leaves a beloved legacy of family behind including her three daughters, Louise Buchmann of Rice Lake, WI, Diane (Ben) Valenza of The Villages, FL and Vicky (Joe) Turchiniak of Stillwater, MN; her two sons, Richard (Rita) Statton of Harshaw, WI and Charles (Janet) Statton of Orfordville, WI; nine grandchildren, Brad (Sandy) Buchmann, Amy Jo (Mike) Pedone, Lisa (Troy) Andruskiewicz, Shelly (Toby) Farr, Joetta Hofstrom, Tricia (Patrick) Schmalz, Kristen Statton, Kyle (Kendra) Statton and Korey (Bobbi Jo) Statton; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; one brother, Don Benson of Springfield, MO; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and the Huntington Place in Janesville for the care they gave our mother and a special thank you to Kristen who visited her Gram so faithfully.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her Grandson, Hans Buchmann III, her granddaughter, Sheri Statton-Foster; her grandson in law, Matt Hofstrom, her son-in-law, Hans Buchmann II, and her brother, Lemoine Benson.
Doris's Private Family Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday October 17, 2020 in the Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Family only visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name. Please share a memory of a condolence with the Statton family on our website. Social distancing and face masks are required. Doris's Funeral Service will be live streamed on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/brianmarkfh/.
