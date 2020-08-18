April 30, 1925 - March 29, 2020
Rockton, IL -- Doris May Earl, 94, of Rockton, IL died at 6:52 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Born April 30, 1925 in Faribault, MN, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Louella (Shipman) James. She married Stewart Earl in Rockton, IL on June 26, 1943. Doris was a bookkeeper at Hart-Uhler and Kault Insurance for thirty years. She was a member of Old Stone Church, the Rockton Women's Club and volunteered at Beloit Hospital. Doris loved to play cards and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. In her seventies, she traveled to Colorado, where she went white water rafting and hot air ballooning. Doris went on many trips with her special friend, Ed.
Survivors include daughter, Suzanne (Bud) Severide of Roscoe, IL; daughters: Barbara Rogers of Fountain, CO, Marjorie (Doug) Brown of Roscoe, IL, and Bonnie Semrau of Brodhead, WI; brothers, Russel (Barbara) James of Roscoe, IL and Arthur (Yvonne) James; grandchildren: James (Charlene) Peters, Michael Peters, Deann (John) Peters Bergeron, Dana (Robert) Gramsch McNair, Derrick (Tiffany) Gramsch, Cortney (Chad) Gramsch Milliken, Kari Schoonover Wells, Shannon (Eric) Schoonover Diehl and Val (Dawn) Stephenson; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers; one sister; and three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites were Accorded. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rockton Township Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nursing staff at Fair Oaks, Beloit Regional Hospice and Dr. Kenneth Gold.