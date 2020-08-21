Doris Marie Nelson

April 17, 1930 - August 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Born April 17, 1930 in McIntosh, South Dakota, Doris Marie (Rothenbacher) Nelson was a fierce advocate for the Native American people of South Dakota where she was born and spent her early years on the Standing Rock Reservation. Doris moved to Rush City, MN with her family where she attended Rush City High School and graduated as salutatorian of her class. Doris met Kenwood (Augie) Nelson in Sioux Falls. SD on a blind date and married him on May 12, 1953 in Rockton, IL. Augie and Doris danced on that first date and danced together their whole life. She gave to her community and served God through a lifelong passion for volunteering. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where she served with the Women of the ELCA and as a representative to the Synod in Madison in various positions. Her love of quilting graces homes everywhere through her long membership at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Sewing Bee and local charitable activities including the Linus Project. Doris was a charter Member of Caritas. She served as a President of the American Business Women's Association and the South Beloit American Legion Auxiliary. She was involved for years in the South Beloit Legion. She was a den mother for the cub scout troop for her boys.
Doris is survived by her siblings: Robert Rothenbacher (Ellen), Carol Rothenbacher (Frank Gallivan), and Terrance Rothenbacher (Sue). Her children: Nancy Nelson, David Nelson (Alma), Richard Nelson (Candy) and Mary Beth Nelson Janisse (Jerry). Grandchildren: Chase Douglas, David Nelson, Allison Douglas, Heather Nelson, Magdelyn Chandler, Slate Nelson, 6 great grandchildren and many blended loved ones.
A final note: She was an avid fan of baseball! Go Brewers!
Funeral service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff Street, Beloit. Saturday August 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm. The service will be available to view online. If you wish to participate email to dorisnelson17@gmail.com and we will send an invitation. Social distancing rules are in place. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation. Her favorite charities are Caritas and the Beloit Regional Hospice.