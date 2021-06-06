Doris M. Jones

March 10, 1932 - June 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - Doris Marie Jones, 89, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born on March 10, 1932 the daughter of Elwin and Ida (Chamberlin) Hoover. Doris married Herbert Jones on June 17, 1950 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on July 10, 2014.
Doris enjoyed watching cooking shows, catalog shopping and taking care of flowers in her garden.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Mary) Jones of Menomonee Falls, WI., and Edward (Sue) Jones of Rockford, IL.; grandchildren, Neal (Rose) Jones and Chris (Laura) Jones; great grandchildren, Noah, Ireland and Ellie; sister-in-law, Arlene Hoover of Beloit, WI.; many nieces and nephews.
Doris was predeceased by her parents; sister and her husband, Harriett and Warren Goodyear; brother, Elwin Hoover; brother and his wife, Daniel and Mary Hoover.
A Funeral Service for Doris will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Gary Beeman officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Sue and Gary Beeman as well to other family and friends for the excellent care they gave to mom over the years.
Memorials may be made in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
