Doris Kennedy

Beloit, WI - Doris Carol Kennedy of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on her 98th earthly birthday at Willowick Memory Care, Beloit, WI. Doris is now celebrating a new birthday in heaven. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She was born on March 23, 1924 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Mabelle (Peglow) Schroeder. Doris was a 1942 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married H. James "Jim" Kennedy on June 15, 1942 in St. John Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 23, 2010.
Doris was formerly employed by the Holiday Inn, Shopko, and Pate Foods. Her greatest joy was when she was ordained as a minister for Believer's Faith Fellowship. As a minister, Doris was very church focused with bible studies and other church related activities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed family discussions at the kitchen table. Doris loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. Her favorite quote was "Enjoy your everyday life."
Doris is survived by four of her six children, Carole Wood of Venice, CA, Joyce Thompson of Norfolk, VA, Lee (Cheryl) Kennedy of Rosemary Beach, FL and Jeanette (Joe) Hansen of Beloit, WI; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kennedy of Clinton, WI; eight grandchildren, Julie (Michael) Faella, Jeff Kennedy, Kristen Kennedy, Wanda (Steve) Diedrich, Lee J. (Becky) Kennedy, Jason Kennedy, Leanne Swacina, and Brianne (Zachary) Hansen Cole and five bonus grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and seven bonus great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and four bonus great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; sons, Glenn and David Kennedy; brother, Richard Wallace; and son-in-law, Dick Thompson.
A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.