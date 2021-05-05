August 8, 1934 - May 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Doris Jean Inman, age 84, of Beloit died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center after a short illness. She was born with on August 8, 1934 to the late Palmer and Annes E. (Bruns) Mohr in Elkador, Iowa. Doris married Robert Inman on October 18, 1958. She worked as a cook at Orfordville High School for many years. Doris was very social loved cooking and baking for anyone and everyone. She was known for the many celebration cakes she baked and decorated for many special events. A woman of many talents, she also enjoyed oil painting, crafts, flower gardening, traveling, camping and being on the go. She belonged to the Saddle Club and Camping Club for many years. Doris will be dearly missed by family and many friends.
Doris is survived by her husband and best friend, Robert Inman of Beloit; her children, Christine Simplot of Rome GA, Star Inman of Janesville,, WI, Kathy (Brian) Murray of Brodhead, WI and Rodney (Kim) Inman of Brodhead, WI along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Rick.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Croix Hospice for the care and love they gave Mom.
Doris's Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name. A private family inurnment will take place in Newark Cemetery at a later date. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Inman family on our website.
