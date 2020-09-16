July 1, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Doris J. Ferger age 86 of Clinton died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her home. She was born July 1, 1933 to the late Ernest and Ida (Rusch) Wendorf in Sharon, WI. Doris graduated from Darien High School as valedictorian in 1951. She married George Ferger on March 25, 1952 in Sharon, WI.
Doris' Funeral Service will be outdoors at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday September 19, 2020 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. The visitation will also be outdoors on Saturday September 19th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Ferger family on our website.
