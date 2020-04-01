April 25, 1921 - March 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Doris passed away on March 24th at the Sun Valley Care Center. She was born on April 25th, 1921. Doris and her husband Harold moved from Mineral Point to Beloit in 1957. She was employed at McNeany's Department store. Doris and Harold enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Florida.
Doris is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Nancy (Tom) Klawitter of Madison; daughter-in-law, Sue Studinger of Beloit; sister, Jean (Ralph) Schaaf of Mineral Point; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren . She was preceded in death by son, Bob Studinger in 2018 and great grandson Matthew Studinger in 2019.
There will be a memorial service in Mineral Point at a later date.
Any donations made on Doris's behalf can be sent to Sun Valley Homes, 2775 Kadlec Drive, Beloit Wi. 53511.
