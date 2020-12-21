Doris Elaine (Garland) Mattison

December 22, 1930 - December 17, 2020
Beloit, WI - Doris Elaine Mattison, 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Doris was born on December 22, 1930 in Burlington, Iowa, to Clayton and Delphine (John) Garland. In 1939 she moved to the family's farm in Beloit, where she developed her love of animals, especially horses. Doris graduated from Beloit High School in 1948. She married Robert Mattison on March 18, 1950. Doris was a business teacher at Beloit Memorial High School for many years. She enjoyed spending her time traveling with Bob and her family. She also loves riding horses well into her 80's, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her son Mick (Faith) Mattison of Beloit; daughter, Julie (Rich) Van Lanen of Rockton, Illinois; grandchildren, Laurie Mattison, Matt Mattison, Mande (Stewart) Hansen, and Missy (Colin) Stearns; great-grandchildren, Claire Mattison, Reagan Mattison, Ryder Mattison, Aubrey Hansen, Ashlynn Hansen, and Jackson Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Garland.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Sydney, Grace, and Shelbee for their wonderful care during Doris' illness. In lieu of flowers, would everyone upon receipt of knowledge of Doris' passing, say a little prayer, smile a sweet smile, remember the flowers of spring, send her off with love to Heaven's Door or give a donation to Beloit Regional Hospice in her name.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Newark Cemetery, Beloit, Wisconsin with Reverend Steve Erkel of United Church of Beloit officiating. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.