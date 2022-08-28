Doris E. Rein

April 1, 1930 - August 26, 2022
Beloit, WI - Doris Elaine Rein, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Suites at Beloit.
She was born on April 1, 1930 in Soldiers Grove, WI, the daughter of Darrell and Alma (Elfers) Miller. Doris was a 1947 graduate of Soldiers Grove High School. She married James Rein on March 20, 1948. He predeceased her on April 21, 2011.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to cook, entertain guests, and dance. She loved to play games of all kinds, especially euchre and bingo. Doris was a member of Luther Valley Lutheran Church and the Sons of Norway in Janesville, WI.
Survivors include her children, Jeanne (Albert "Dutch") Engleson of Beloit, WI, David Rein of Janesville, WI, Mark (Jean) Rein of Rockton, IL, and Alan Rein of Rodeo, NM; grandchildren, Brian (Brenda) Engleson, Michele (Scott) Sandberg, Jason (Nicole "Nikky") Engleson, Ryan (Anne Marie) Moyer, and Rhonda (Frank) Barnett; great grandchildren, Allison and Brandon Engleson, Sawyer Sandberg, Jordan, Wayland, and Brynnlee Engleson, Ashton Moore, and Makayla Moyer; brothers, Donald (Janice) Miller and Dale Miller.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother, Roger Miller.
A Funeral Service for Doris will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Tom Kreis officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
