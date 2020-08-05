December 11, 1955 - August 1, 2020
Bayfield, WI -- Doreen Volz Dalman passed away peacefully in the early evening of August first, at home in Bayfield, Wisconsin surrounded by the people that she loved and who loved her. Born December 11th, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Doreen studied Maths at Luther College, taught in the Peace Corps in Malaysia and completed her studies in assiduity by mastering Library Sciences at the University of Iowa. Doreen worked for public libraries in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. It was her joy to connect everyone by giving them stories and dreams to share with each other. She enriched every community she worked in. She found her own dream ending in Bayfield where she spent her days practicing yoga, kayaking, skiing, snowshoeing, and had even begun dabbling in camping...or was at least thinking about it. She cared deeply for this place and its people. She was active in many facets of the community and loved working with the young people at Trek and Trail. Always direct, Doreen could straighten out a room with two words, a cutting sigh or, somehow an audible eye-roll. Like the lake she loved, she was the boss.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas; sister, Joanne; partner, Steve; children: Mary, John, Hilary, Jasmine and the best grandbaby ever, Juliette. Her melanoma metastasized. She would want you to wear plenty of sunscreen and please cover up.
Memorials will be observed privately and Doreen would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bayfield Public Library. To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com