Footville, WI - Donna Stoner, 84, of Footville, WI formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville.
She was born on December 26, 1937, in Dodge Center, MN, the daughter of Glen and Mildred (Evans) Socwell. Donna was a graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Orlyn Smith. Donna later married Ken Stoner.
Donna was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation and Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was a very talented artist, she enjoyed crocheting, crafts, ceramics, gardening and flowers. Donna was known for always being on the move outdoors and enjoyed bike rides.
Survivors include her children, Sandi (Greg) Burkheimer of Beloit, WI, Lisa Young of Monroe, MI, Teri (Tim) Wilson of Lincoln, NE and David (Joyce) Smith of Adams Friendship, WI; grandchildren, Leshia (Leon) Leach, Jamie Teget, Jessie (Erica) Clossey, Shannon Carlyle, Corey Chroninger, Nik Chroninger, Mark Young, Lauren Young, Tyler Wilson, Nichole Smith, Hailey Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; great grandchildren, Dylan (Katrina) Carlyle, Marshall Johnson, Kaleb Martin, Chris Clossey, Khloe Teget, Maci Leach, Tristyn Clossey, Kullen Teget, Brayden Clossey and Molli Leach; great-great grandchildren, Calvin and Kalani and Brielle Smith; sister, Cheryl Bubbolz; brother, Lavern Socwell; brother-in-law, Arlen Chroninger; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Penny Chroninger; and several siblings.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Marquardt Hospice.
A Private Family service will be held for Donna. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.