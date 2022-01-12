March 17, 1950 - January 8, 2022
Beloit, WI - Donna Ryberg passed away on January 8, 2022 in Oconomowoc, WI. Donna Edythe Davis was born March 17, 1950 in Chicago to Al and Edythe Davis. During her childhood she lived in Chicago and Morton Grove, IL. In 1968 she graduated from Niles West High School in Niles, IL. She attended Carthage College in Kenosha and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree while majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry. She started her career at Holy Family Hospital as a Medical Technologist in Des Plaines, IL. She worked in the same position at Beloit Memorial Hospital for 13 years before going back to school while raising a family to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing from Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, WI. As a registered nurse, she spent seven years floating between intensive care, surgical, orthopedic, and oncology units at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. She finished her career by serving as a nurse for the Beloit School District for over 15 years.
Donna was a devoted mother who kept her children at the center of her life in everything that she did. She was known for regularly preparing meals that could be consumed in the backseat of a car while shuttling her kids between sports practices, dance classes, and school activities. Her famous oatmeal raisin cookies were a family favorite no matter the occasion. She enjoyed golf, playing Scrabble, walks along the Rock River, trips to Florida with her family, and making sure her kids ate their vegetables. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Central Christian Church where she volunteered at soup kitchen events and in the church nursery.
Donna is survived by her two children, Amanda (Todd) Ryberg-Catlin and Kyle Ryberg; grandchildren, Adeleine, Brinn and Ellie. She is also survived by her twin sister, Gloria (Ray) Long; nieces, Laura Long and Lesley (Zak) Mirkowski.
The family wants to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc, led by nurse Terry Bugler, for the incredible care and comfort they provided to Donna over the last nine months. We will also never forget the compassion and kindness given to Donna by Preceptor Health Hospice, especially by nurses Kim Roders and Sammi Stevens. Finally, the family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Kathy Pohl, Jan Knutson, and Patty Listenbee for their longtime friendships and unwavering support to Donna over the years. The family will host a celebration of life event later this year in Beloit. And yes, Donna has requested that we wipe our feet and take off our shoes.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.