Beloit, WI - Donna R. Dilley, 84, of Beloit passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Born March 31, 1938, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Velma (Townsend) Usher. Donna married Merle D. Dilley on December 26, 1957. Donna's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved being outside and was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers. She liked to can vegetables and enjoyed their hunting and camping trips to Wyoming. Merle preceded Donna in death on February 6, 2022.
Survived by her children, Debbie (Dave) Walker, Don (Lisa) Dilley, Dean (Candi) Dilley and Deanna (Steve) Dasko; grandchildren, Thom, Becky, Dustin, Nikki, Kacy, Dakota, Amanda, Chris, Amber, Nick, Alexis and Cheyenne; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their foreign exchange student, Vicente Godinho. Donna is also preceded in death by her parents, son, Duke Dilley, grandson, Joshua, great-granddaughter, Viola and siblings, Judie Giddings, Roberta Usher and Curtis Usher. The Dilley Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beloit Willowick 1 Assisted Living Facility as well as the staff of St. Croix Hospice of Ft. Atkinson for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
