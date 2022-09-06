Donna R. Dilley
Buy Now

March 31, 1938 - September 2, 2022

Beloit, WI - Donna R. Dilley, 84, of Beloit passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Born March 31, 1938, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Velma (Townsend) Usher. Donna married Merle D. Dilley on December 26, 1957. Donna's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved being outside and was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers. She liked to can vegetables and enjoyed their hunting and camping trips to Wyoming. Merle preceded Donna in death on February 6, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Dilley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you