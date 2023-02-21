Donna Nelson

March 12, 1928 - February 19, 2023 Beloit, WI - Donna M. Nelson, 94 of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Fair Oaks Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL.

She was born on March 12, 1928 in Park Falls, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Ida (Locks) Burbey. Donna attended schools in Park Falls, WI. She married Floyd Bruun on September 28, 1946 in Park Falls, WI. He predeceased her on January 21, 1965.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you