Donna Nelson

March 12, 1928 - February 19, 2023 Beloit, WI - Donna M. Nelson, 94 of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Fair Oaks Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL.
She was born on March 12, 1928 in Park Falls, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Ida (Locks) Burbey. Donna attended schools in Park Falls, WI. She married Floyd Bruun on September 28, 1946 in Park Falls, WI. He predeceased her on January 21, 1965.
Donna owned and managed her rental property, and did most of the repairs and maintenance work all by herself. For several years, Donna was the caregiver for her mother, husband, and daughter. She joined many dance groups that helped her recover from the loss of her daughter and also kept her young. Donna was a member of Kathy Marx Dance Group, Raisinette's Dance Group who entertained at area nursing homes, Milton Village Squares, Badger Hollow Cloggers of Janesville, WI, and the Senior Center Line Dances. She was a member of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. Donna was very proud of the fact that all of her brothers served in the Military. She became a lifetime member of the Janesville VFW Auxiliary #1621, where she carried the flag for 12 years, and was the secretary for six years. Donna was also a former member of the Cooties.
Survivors include her son, Randy "Rudy" Bruun of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Jeff Faber, Brian Faber, Jay Faber, Cory Bruun, Lindsey Bruun, and Kyle Bruun; 11 great grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren.
Donna was predeceased by her parents; beloved daughter, Becky Faber; granddaughter, Mechelle Wilson; brothers, Harold, Ronald, James, Laddie, Norbert (Verla), Chester (Dorothy), Louis, Richard, and David; sisters, Leone Phillips and Mary Carle.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Carol Courtney and to Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care.
A Funeral Service for Donna will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.