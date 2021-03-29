March 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Donna Mae Ahrens, 81, of Beloit WI passed away in her home on March 26, 2021 surrounded by the love of family members and memories. She was the daughter of late Hazel and Philip Melby, the sister of Gary (Cathy) Melby and the late Glenn (Dianne) Melby. The wife of Norm Ahrens and the mother of Mindy (Jim) Brancamp, Trisha (Donny) Neal, Kris (Kirt) Hoscheit and the late Jodi Martin. As she would say one of her proudest accomplishments was being the Grandma to Kayleigh (Nick) Cleary, Elise (Jeff) Grunder, Laura (Eric) Kohenke Brittney (Eric) Voigt, Bradley (Audree) Neal, the late Benjamin (Emily) Neal, Rebecca (Kevin) Wellnitz, Brendan Neal, Brook (Rusty) Neal-Cook, Bridgette Neal, Elizabeth (Nick) Hoscheit Henning, Emma Hoscheit and Eli Hoscheit, as well as the Great Grandma to Felina and Waylon Cleary, Kendal and Albert Grunder, Mackenzie Kohenke, Owen and Myles Voigt, Rosetta and Emerson Neal, Chase, Dawson and Reese Wellnitz, and Madilyn and soon to be baby boy Cook. She was employed by Mercy Health System from 1981-2017. She devoted herself to being a loving grandmother who always had a dessert on the counter and a freezer full of ice cream. She handed down a laugh that will continue to echo through generations. You wouldn't find her without a book and a cup of coffee, and in the summers her favorite spot was poolside. She enjoyed early mornings fishing with her husband and whichever grandkids tagged along, and was always up for an adventure. She was loved deeply and will be immensely missed.
A visitation will be held Thursday April 1, 2021 at Rosman, Uehling, Kinzer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a short service to follow. 364-4477