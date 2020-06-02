August 14, 1939 - May 30, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Donna M. McFarlin, 80, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home.
She was born August 14, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Duane and Grace (Napper) Beals. Donna attended Clinton Schools. Donna was formerly employed by Monterey Mills for 30 year as a Sewing Machine Operator, retiring in 2012 at the age of 73. She loved to dance and often danced at the Senior Center. She was a member of the Beloit, Janesville, and Clinton Senior Centers. Donna was also a member of Jefferson Prairie Church where she made quilts.
Survivors include her children: Bill (Rita) McFarlin of Beloit, WI, Daun Fugate of Evansville, WI, and Michael McFarlin of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren: Mandi Neujhr, Jeremy (Karen) McFarlin, Joshua (Sarah) Fugate, Bradley McFarlin and Darin (Angel) McFarlin; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Shaw of Huntington, IN, and Virginia (Jim) Warner of Madison, WI. She was predeceased by her parents, the love of her life, Myron Genger and brother, Spencer Beals.
Graveside service for Donna will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, WI, with The Reverend Linda Winkelman of Jefferson Prairie Church officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the care that was given to Donna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.