July 5, 1937 - January 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Donna M. Gerke age 83 of Beloit died Saturday January 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. She was born July 5, 1937 to the late Ralph and Florence (Tingley) Gift in Beloit, WI. Donna graduated from Orangeville High School, class of 1955. Donna worked at the Beloit Corp as a clerk for 35 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Beloit Moose Club, The Eagles Club and the Quarter Century Club. After retirement, Donna and Ed moved to Friendship WI and enjoyed many years together in that area. Donna enjoyed reading, puzzles, watching musicals and cheering on the Packers.
She is survived by her three children, Tami (Lloyd) Marks, Steven (Kim Sheetz) Bliss, and Deanna (Don) Stenberg; five grandchildren, Andrea (Dan) Mitchell, Angela (Chad) Bishop, Matthew (Tracy) Bliss, Bryan (Rachel) Marks and Tiffany (Codie) Gregory; her sister, Shirley Mayhew, a sister in law, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed, her brother in law Don Mayhew and a great granddaughter Raina Queen.
A time to Celebrate and Honor Donnas' life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Cancer Centers of America. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or condolence with the family on our website.
