March 9, 1926 - October 21, 2022 Cary, NC - Donna Lorraine Noreen, age 96, previously of Rockford, passed away on October 21, 2022 at UNC-Rex Hospital in Holly Springs, NC. She was born on March 9, 1926, in DeKalb, Illinois.
Donna was raised in DeKalb, Illinois and graduated from DeKalb High School and Northern Illinois State Teachers College in 1947. She taught in the Beloit (WI) school district prior to leaving to raise her children and then returned to teaching in the Rockford school district for many years. Donna moved to North Carolina in 2013 to be near one of her sons and enjoyed numerous weddings, sports events and five great grandchildren during her time in North Carolina. She was adored by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donna is lovingly remembered by her sons, David Noreen and wife Karen, of Apex, NC and Daniel Noreen and wife Jody, of Dublin, OH, as well as grandchildren Douglas (wife Ainslee) of Cary, NC, Bradley (wife Megan) of Cary, NC, Bryan (wife Paige) of Baltimore, MD, Samantha (husband Stephen) of Richmond, VA, and Sarah of Columbus, OH, as well as great grandchildren Lauren, Anders, Magnus, Lucas, and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Johnson and Ethel Stroyan, husband, Harold (in 1989), and infant daughter, Diane Lorraine Noreen.
Services will be held in the spring of 2023 in Rockford, Illinois. Information will be updated as scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4700 Augustana Drive, Rockford, IL 61107.