Donna Jean Govert

June 19, 1936 - March 6, 2023 Donna J. Govert, age 86, of Hayward, WI, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Hayward, WI.
Donna Jean Poppe was born June 19, 1936, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Juanita “Babe” (Sabin) Poppe. Donna was raised in Seeley, WI and attended school in Seeley and Hayward, graduating in Hayward.
Donna was joined in marriage to Ralph Govert, in Beloit, WI, on September 25, 1976. Together they lived in Beloit, WI and owned and operated Jerome Sheet Metal in South Beloit, IL for over 25 years before retiring. Donna and Ralph moved to Cable, WI, in their retirement and traveled in their motor home for many years and then bought a home in Bouse, AZ, where they spent their winters and enjoyed many activities with family and friends. In the summer months they enjoyed pontooning at their cabin on Garden Lake and entertaining family and friends at their home in Cable, WI. Donna was a member of the Hayward Wesleyan Church and an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Donna is survived by her son, Daniel Moore of Cable, WI; daughters, Penny (Gary Homan) Moore of Janesville, WI; Teresa Moore of Hayward, WI; Susan (Roy Robertson) Moore of Cable, WI; special “adopted” daughter, Dana Shear of Cable, WI; granddaughter, Tera (Ben) Blend; step-granddaughter, Bambi Dubke; great-grandchildren, Ava Blend and Ayan Blend; step-granddaughter, Madeline Dubke; brother, Fritz Poppe; sisters, Patricia (Dean) Ledbeter, Peggy Carlson and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Juanita Poppe; husband, Ralph; brother, James Poppe, sister-in-law, Kris Poppe, and great-niece, Tanya Poppe.
Special thanks to Priscilla Poppe, Sue Borsellino, Angie Blaylock, Megan Lillyroot and Moments Hospice for their many hours of care giving.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Hayward Wesleyan Church with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to the time of service at the Hayward Wesleyan Church. The family is requesting that bright colors be worn in honor of Donna’s fun-loving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Wesleyan Church, PO Box 507, Hayward, WI 54843, Stone Lake Wesleyan Church, PO Box 148, Stone Lake, WI 54876 or Moments Hospice, 2263 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701.