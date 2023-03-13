Donna Jean Govert

June 19, 1936 - March 6, 2023 Donna J. Govert, age 86, of Hayward, WI, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Hayward, WI.

Donna Jean Poppe was born June 19, 1936, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Juanita “Babe” (Sabin) Poppe. Donna was raised in Seeley, WI and attended school in Seeley and Hayward, graduating in Hayward.

Recommended for you