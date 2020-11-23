Donna J. Loerke

September 10, 1938 - November 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Donna Jean Loerke, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 10, 1938 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Donald and Jeanette (Schweinler) Saxton. Donna was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married David Lee Loerke on April 5, 1958 in Westside Presbyterian Church. He predeceased her on May 16, 2013.
Donna was employed by Shopko for over 25 years. She enjoyed traveling and going Up North to her trailer on Castle Rock. Donna loved her video games and was an avid reader downloading a book a week on her kindle. She was the only Chicago Bear fan in her family.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Michele) Loerke of Janesville, WI, Casey (Kim) Loerke and Max (Carrie) Loerke both of Beloit, WI; and seven grandchildren, Casey (Diana) Loerke, Hunter Loerke, Katie Loerke, Dylan (Kassandra Powers) Loerke, Hannah Loerke, Sara Loerke, and Jena Loerke; sisters, Michele Jamison, Kelly (Lanny) Olson, and Julie Berkos; and brother, Pat Lynch.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Mathew "Huggy" Loerke; step father, Martin E. (Bud) Lynch; brothers-in-law, Larry Jamison and Dan Berkos.
Private family services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. There will be a celebration of Donna's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to girl's hockey at Fury Booster Club 4296 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, WI 53546 and/or Rock County Make A Wish Foundation.
