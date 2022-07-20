Beloit, WI - Donna A. Rasmussen, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 19, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Jack and Flora (Holloway) Papazian. Donna received her Master's degree from Rock River Christian College. She married Robert Gene Rasmussen on May 11, 1968 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on May 28, 2013.
Donna was formerly employed by Market Place Ministries as a Chaplain and was the Ministry Coordinator for Youth for Christ. She was a member of Dogs on Call, Sew N Sews Quilting and Rock Valley Chapel. Donna was also a volunteer for Beloit Regional Hospice where she took her Therapy Dog to visit patients.
Survivors include her children, Robert Rasmussen Jr., Steven Rasmussen, and Holly (Steve) Nehls all of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren, Mallory, Jacob, Morgan, Rylan, and Bailey Rasmussen; great grandchildren, Dominic and Alice; sisters, Dorothy (Randy) Nichwander of San Antonio, TX and Julie Juopperi of Wales, WI; brothers, Terry (Debbie) Erickson, Gary Erickson of Beloit, WI, and Danny (Angela) Erickson of Janesville, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Charlie.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandmother, brother, Jack Papazian; and stepfather, Harlyn Erickson.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the Rock Valley Chapel, 2780 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Timothy Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the MS Association.