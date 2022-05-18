Donald Utzig

Beloit, WI - Donald Jean Utzig, 80, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer.
He was born on February 9, 1942 in Richland Center, WI, the son of Rolland and Lillian (Olson) Utzig. Don was a graduate of Viola High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Don married Mary Kay Richardson on December 12, 1964 in Beloit, WI.
Don was formerly employed by Besley Wells, Tilley's Pizza, Stop N' Go, Turner School District as a bus driver, and owner/operator of his own lawn service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being on the water, and riding his motorcycle. Don was known as "Mr. Fix It Man", would give the shirt off his back, and help anyone at any time. He loved life, his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Kay; children, Tad (Tami) Utzig and Heidi (Steve Blaylock) Andrews; grandchildren, Brittany (Derek Larson) Andrews, Cody (Bekah) Andrews, Austin (Marissa) Andrews, Maxwell (Cierra Carney) Andrews, Matthew (Brittany Summers) Utzig, Joshua Utzig, and Shelby (Kirk Davenport) Utzig; great grandchildren, Sydney Andrews, Maddux, Henry, and Oakley Larson, Chase, Ellianna, and Raylin Andrews, Channler and Maelee Andrews, Baby Andrews on the way, Serenity and Azalea Utzig, Lilly and Lola Utzig, and Lewis Davenport; two surrogate great grandbabies, Benjamin and August; siblings, Rolland "Butch" (Freida) Utzig, Connie (Keith) Dilley, and Andy (Karen) Utzig; several nieces, nephews, adopted family members and special friends, Chris Martin and Brad Andrews.
He was predeceased by his parents; son William Utzig; and brother, Robert Utzig.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.