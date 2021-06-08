September 21, 1929 - February 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Donald T. Fossum, age 91 of Beloit died Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Willowick in Beloit. He was born September 21, 1929 to the Ove and Della (Roble) Fossum in Spring Grove, MN. He married Kay Janet Frederick on March 15, 1952 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2017. Don worked at the First National Bank & Trust C. for 40 years. He was an Assistant Vice President and branch manager of the Inman Parkway branch until his retirement in 1992.
Donald Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with David Meding officiating. The family requests memorials to be given to Heartland Hospice, Meals on Wheels or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Fossum family on our website.
