Donald T. "Don" Fossum

September 21, 1929 - February 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Donald T. Fossum, age 91 of Beloit died Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Willowick in Beloit. He was born September 21, 1929 to the Ove and Della (Roble) Fossum in Spring Grove, MN. Don graduated from Spring Grove High School, class of 1948. He attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa earning a B. A. degree in 1952. He married Kay Janet Frederick on March 15, 1952 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2017. Don worked at the First National Bank & Trust C. for 40 years. He was an Assistant Vice President and branch manager of the Inman Parkway branch until his retirement in 1992. He was active in numerous civic organizations & his Church, Calvary Lutheran, of which he was a charter member. Don was also an escort volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital for many years. He was a man of great heart, who loved life and filled it with hard work, honesty and kindness. Don and his wife built a life with honor, dignity and caring for others. He remembered as a humble, loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his three children, Lawrence (Janyce) Fossum, Susan (Jeffery) Peterson and Lee (Dawn) Fossum; eight grandchildren, Erin and Alex Fossum, Nicole (Donnie) Schriever, and Tyler Peterson and Breanna, Teagan, Jace and Rylan Fossum; four great grandchildren, Jackson, Logan & Peyton Schriever and K'Marrion Fossum; a sister, Mary Ann Fossum and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his granddaughter, Jenna M. Fossum, his brothers, Ove Fossum & Richard Fossum, his sister, Helen McMillen and his faithful yellow lab companion, "Dolly."
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Willowick Assisted Living and his many caregivers who helped Don and his family in his time of need.
Donald Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with David Meding officiating. The family requests memorials to be given to Heartland Hospice, Meals on Wheels or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Fossum family on our website.
