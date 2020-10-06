January 26, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Beloit, WI- Donald Richard Myers, 91, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He was born on January 26, 1929 in Mt. Vernon, OH, the son of Donald N. and Kate Myers. Don was a 1947 graduate of Utica High School. He served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army. He married Ruth Simpson on May 20, 1951 and they were married 58 years until she predeceased him on January 1, 2009.
Don was employed with Fairbanks Morse and he later became the owner and operator of DM Manufacturing until he retired and sold his business in 2017.
Survivors include his children, Cheryl (Dan) Voit, Mary (Douglas) Eddy, Donald J. Myers, and Janet (Brian) Keesey all of Beloit, WI; Grandchildren, Trever, Lauren (Ryan), Crystal, Katie, Robert, Emily, Donnie, Andrew, Kyle (Emma), Alex, Adam (Melissa); Great Grandchildren, Ayden, Cameron, Macie, Maxen, Dominic and Ares; Sister, Sue (Jay) Albright; Brothers, Joe Myers and Jim Myers; Sister-in-law, Virginia (Bob) Jauch; Dear friend and companion, Ann Zeek.
He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Diane Myers.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randy Kiger officiating. Burial will be in Turtleville Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the church. Social distancing and face mask are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name will be established at a later date.