Donald "Pat" Hundley

December 27, 1940 - February 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Donald "Pat" Hundley, 82 of Beloit, WI died Wednesday February 15, 2023, in his home. He was born December 27, 1940, in Gravel Switch, Kentucky the son of William Cecil Hundley and Elizabeth Stanton. Pat graduated from Perryville High School, class of 1958. He then attended Draughon's College of Drafting and earned his Architectural Drafting degree. Pat married Carol Parker in 1992. He relocated from Kentucky to work for the Beloit Corporation. Pat was employed in the Engineering, Sales and After Market Departments for 40 years. He was a manager and supervisor until the closing of the Beloit Corporation. Pat was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a man with integrity and was highly respected by his friends, family & coworkers. For many years, he loved to sing and participated in the local Barber Shop Quartet and church choirs. Pat enjoyed hundreds of Audio Books by his favorite authors. He also enjoyed tending to his flowers & garden and took great pride in his tomato and zucchini harvests.

Every time he spoke, we listened. His words were gentle and strong, kind but powerful. He was our best friend. Love, Your grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hundley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

