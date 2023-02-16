December 27, 1940 - February 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Donald "Pat" Hundley, 82 of Beloit, WI died Wednesday February 15, 2023, in his home. He was born December 27, 1940, in Gravel Switch, Kentucky the son of William Cecil Hundley and Elizabeth Stanton. Pat graduated from Perryville High School, class of 1958. He then attended Draughon's College of Drafting and earned his Architectural Drafting degree. Pat married Carol Parker in 1992. He relocated from Kentucky to work for the Beloit Corporation. Pat was employed in the Engineering, Sales and After Market Departments for 40 years. He was a manager and supervisor until the closing of the Beloit Corporation. Pat was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a man with integrity and was highly respected by his friends, family & coworkers. For many years, he loved to sing and participated in the local Barber Shop Quartet and church choirs. Pat enjoyed hundreds of Audio Books by his favorite authors. He also enjoyed tending to his flowers & garden and took great pride in his tomato and zucchini harvests.
Every time he spoke, we listened. His words were gentle and strong, kind but powerful. He was our best friend. Love, Your grandchildren.
Pat is survived by his wife Carol; his son Michael Hundley; Carol's children, Amy (Shawn) Anastasi and William (Patricia) Parker; grandchildren, Alec Hundley, Cleo Hundley, Nicholas Anastasi, Sarah Anastasi, Sarah Bella Parker, Annalisa Parker, and Matthew Parker; his brother, Maurice Hundley; his sister in-law, Frieda Hundley and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth Hundley, brothers, W.C. Hundley, Glenn Hundley, sister - in-law Betty Hundley
A special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice especially Jacque, Julie, Lisa, Sherri.
Pat's visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Tuesday February 21, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorials would be preferred to Beloit Regional Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website. Pat's private service will be live streamed on our website at 12 Noon.