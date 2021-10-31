Donald Olson

Rochester, MN - Donald "Don" James Olson - Rochester
Donald James Olson, 66 of Rochester passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Don was born September 6, 1955 in Green Bay, WI to Antone "Tony" and Barbara (Miller) Olson. He graduated from Ishpeming High School in Upper Michigan. During his high school years, he participated in Cross Country, Swimming, and Choir. He was a member of the Blue Note Drum and Bugle Corps. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Ferris State College in Big Rapids, MI with a degree in Accounting. He met his wife Ann Bailey while both worked at Freeman Shoe Company at Beloit, WI. They were married on September 17, 1988 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. Initially, Don was employed at Regal-Beloit Corp. in Shopiere, WI and Industrial Combustion in Monroe, WI. The family lived in Beloit until March of 1999 when they moved to Rochester as Don accepted a position at Federal-Mogul Corp. in Lake City, MN. Don retired on August 30, 2020.
Don enjoyed golf and bowling. He was a lifelong, proud, Green Bay Packers fan. Since moving to Minnesota, he became a Minnesota Twins Baseball fan. His favorite pastime was coaching and watching his children and granddaughters play soccer, baseball, and softball. When not busy with family, he could be found in his recliner watching Hallmark movies. He especially loved the holiday movies. He was the baker of the house and always outdid himself with a grand variety of Christmas cookies.
Don is survived by his wife Ann of 33 years, his children Alyssa Garrido (Mike Batt), Alex Olson, Andrew Olson, Aryn Olson, two precious granddaughters Rylie and Annie Garrido, all of Rochester, his niece, who is like a daughter, Lara (Paul) Johnson of Rochester, his mother Barbara and step-father Lowell Stenglein of Marquette, MI, his sisters Lori (Robert) Johnson of Ishpeming, MI, Kathy Olson of Floral, FL, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his father.
A Memorial Service is planned for Don on Friday, November 5, 2021 starting at 12:00PM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Lester Horntvedt. Visitation will be held starting at 11:00AM in the chapel, prior to the service. A light reception luncheon will follow in the chapel dining room.