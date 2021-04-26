Donald Miller

March 19, 1929 - April 22, 2021
of Largo, FL - Donald Roy Miller, 92, of Largo, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in his home.
He was born March 19, 1929 in Beloit, WI, the son of Roy and Nora (Ross) Miller. Don was a 1947 graduate of Beloit High School. He married Wanda J. Saxton on June 24, 1950 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. She predeceased him on December 19, 2007.
Don was employed by Beloit Corporation as a machinist for 42 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).
Survivors include his four children, David (Sandy) Miller of Largo, FL., Mickey (Pat) Lanphear of Beloit, WI., Connie (Sam) Eddy of Boardman, OH., and Mike (Gina) Miller of Seminole, FL. His grandchildren, Patti (Sharath) Gowda, Geoff (Nicole) Miller, Amy Lanphear, Scott (Rachel) Miller, Bob (Emily) Lanphear, Jessica (Shawn Snyder) Eddy, Jacey (Paul) Roberts, Andrew Eddy, James (Lisa) Bassett, and Donna (Kedrick Golden) Miller; and 13 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Elizabeth Faulkner, Bill and Terry Miller.
A Memorial Service for Don will be held in July at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL. 33760-3407.
