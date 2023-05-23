Donald Len "Don" Webb
October 30, 1965 - May 6, 2023 Donald (Don) L Webb 57, passed unexpectedly in his home on May 5, 2023. He was born on October 30, 1965 in Beloit, WI.

He was the son of Geraldine U (Carey) Webb and Carl K Webb.

