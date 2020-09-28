September 17, 1929 - September 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Donald Lee Tolmie, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 25, 2020 in his home. He was born September 17, 1929 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert B. and Esther E. (McLain) Tolmie. Donald was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. He was a Staff Sergeant with the 11th Airborne U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don married Charlene M. Clemens on October 23, 1954 in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Dane, WI. Don was employed for 37 years at Warner Electric, retiring in March of 1993. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191, National Rifle Association (NRA) and St. Jude Catholic Church. Don loved spending time with his family, playing cards, traveling, camping, hunting and fishing at the family cabin in Minong, WI. He was a handyman who could tackle almost any task. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Charlene Tolmie of Beloit, WI; children: Gail (Dennis) Rafferty of South Beloit, IL, Don (Meg) Tolmie of Deerfield, WI, Cheryl (George) Vroman of Fitchburg, WI, Judy (Dennis) Thostenson of Beloit, WI, and Craig (Heidi) Tolmie of Stoughton, WI; grandchildren: Kalli Lea Rafferty, Patrick Tolmie, Erik Tolmie, Elise Vroman, Lee (Alyssa) Thostenson, Andrew (Amy) Thostenson, Kristen Tolmie and Kate Tolmie; great grandchildren: Alexander and Avery Thostenson; sisters, Jean Dawson of Cartersville, GA, and Josephine Denmark of Wintergarden, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, James Smith and Robert Tolmie; and brother-in-law, Don Dawson.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com