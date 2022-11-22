Donald L. Brooks

January 13, 1932 - November 18, 2022 South Beloit, IL - The call he had been waiting for so long finally came when God said to Rev. Brooks, "Don, your task is finished and now you can come to Paradise to live in peace and happiness with me!"

Rev Donald L. Brooks went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born January 13, 1932 in an apartment on Park Avenue in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Rev. Joseph and Lorna (Smith) Brooks. Don attended kindergarten at Wright School in Beloit and when his family moved to South Beloit, Illinois, he attended Riverview Elementary School and South Beloit High School. He attended the Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul Minnesota.

