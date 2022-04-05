Donald Hirst

Beloit, WI - Donald Edwin Hirst, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 in his home.
He was born on January 15, 1935, in Beloit, WI the son of Elmer and Florence (Jordan) Hirst. Don attended Beloit schools. He married Joyce A. Lewis on November 14, 1953 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on April 20, 2016.
Don was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation prior to 1978 and retired on January 13, 1997 as a field erector. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers serving as a Union Representative. Don had a Presbyterian upbringing; he sang in the West Side Presbyterian Choir as a youth and renewed his wedding vows at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. He was a talented artist and provided many retirement posters and murals for several businesses in the Beloit area. He was a sign painter and made sure to train his children in artwork at an early age.
Survivors include his children, Christine A. Hirst of Beloit, WI, Jeffrey A. (Karen) Hirst of Madison, WI, Tammy E. Hirst of Janesville, WI, Mark E. (Donna) Hirst of Beloit, WI and John L. Hirst of Wichita Falls, TX.
Don was predeceased by his parents and two grandchildren.
A Funeral Service for Don will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Dr., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Ewing officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, IL. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Due to family allergies, it is requested that scented personal care products be limited.
Memorials may be given in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice.