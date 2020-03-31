December 29, 1950 - March 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Donald G. Stellings, 69, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 in his home. He was born December 29, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the son of John and Barbara (Thal) Stellings. Don was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Turner High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Don married Glory Lamon on May 14, 1977. Don was employed by and a member of the Wisconsin Carpenters Union for over 40 years. He invested a lot of his time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Glory Stellings; daughters: Angela (Tim) Stellings, Rebecca (Mitchell Smart) Stellings and Jessica (Scott Rhodes) Stellings; grandchildren: Kaeli Stellings, Kobe Hollenbeck, Jacob Hayden, Alyson Hayden, Tyrell King, Kyle Storms, Nadia Storms, Myles Muszynski and Savannah Muszynski; great grandchildren, Adilin Perry and one due in July; nieces: Angel (Trent) Norrell and their children, Cullen, Cegan and Jaren; Leatrice (David) Reints and their children, Christina, Alaina, Melanie and Lucas; and Barbie Applewhite and her children, Makinzie and Bronson; nephews: Paul Isackson and family, Daryll Gilane and family, Chris Gilane and Lucas Green and his family; sister-in-law, Leila (Bill) Krienke; and brothers-in-law, Dean Dwyer and Chuck (Kim) Lamon; other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Florence Applewhite and Nadine Isackson; granddaughter, Nadia Storms and great niece, Natalie Williams.
Family service for Donald will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Adam Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
