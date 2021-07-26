Donald G. Ludlum

August 6, 1947 - July 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Donald Gerald Ludlum, 73, of Beloit, WI passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at UW Hospital Madison, WI.
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Potosi, WI the son of Reuben Frank and Emmogene Elizabeth (Reuter) Ludlum. Donald married Mary Armfield on April 1, 1967 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
Donald retired from Wisconsin Knife Works. He enjoyed working on the house and in the yard. Donald liked to go on vacations and driving in his convertible. He loved spending Sundays with his family by the pool.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Chris (Laurie) Ludlum, Jon (Jennifer) Ludlum, Chad (Jamie) Ludlum, Stephanie (Steven) Peters and Jennifer (Steven) Roehl; 15 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings; Evelyn Krattiger, Jeanette (Richard) Jones, Gerald (Linda) Ludlum, Rodger (Susan) Ludlum, Susan (Brad) Warden and Randy (Jodi) Ludlum; mother-in-law, Margaret Armfield.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Ronald (Gail) Ludlum and Darrell Ludlum; father-in-law, Ralph James Armfield.
A Funeral Service for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Cremation, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Heart Association or the Leukemia Association.
