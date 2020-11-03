October 28, 2020
Oconomowoc, WI - Donald E. Weig, age 87 died peacefully on 10-28-2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.
Don was a very loving, caring and dedicated individual. He was a longtime resident of Sharon, WI. He lived his life to the fullest for as long as he could with his passions including The Sharon-Bergen Telephone Companies and East Troy Railroad Museum.
Don was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife Joyce. Don is survived by his Stepchildren, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As per Don's wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of cards, memorials may be made to the East Troy Railroad Museum.