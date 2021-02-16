October 1, 1930 - February 13, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Donald Jeffers age 90, of South Beloit, IL passed away Saturday February 13, 2021 in his home. He was born October 1, 1930 the son of John and Ellen (Olson) Jeffers in Poplar Grove, IL. Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and a lifelong dairy farmer.
Don's Private Family Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Friday February 19, 2021 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Public walk through visitation will be at Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Church parking lot. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be given to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Jeffers family on our website.
