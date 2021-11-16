Dona Mauerman

Brodhead, WI - Dona J. Mauerman, age 91, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe. She was born October 17, 1930 the daughter of Edward and Amy (Carter) Burkhalter. She graduated from Orfordville High School.
Dona married Melvin Mauerman on January 16, 1949 in East Luther Valley. She worked for the telephone company in Beloit, Swiss Colony, and Monroe Clinic throughout her life. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #599. For many years Dona volunteered for the Monroe Clinic Hospice. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. Dona simply enjoyed life and had lunch with her sisters every Friday for several years.
She is survived by her sister, Carol (Robert) Meythaler; nephew Mark (Casey) Meythaler; and several extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Mauerman; brother, Rodney Burkhalter; and sister, Iva Scoville; niece, Amy Sangermano.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead with Reverend Richard Thickpenny officiating. Shriner Hager Gohlke is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
