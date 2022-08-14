Doloris M. (Lamb-Burchfield) Harris

October 18, 1929 - August 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Doloris Marlene (Lamb-Burchfield) Harris 92, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her daughters and their husbands August 10th, 2022 while residing at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, WI. Doloris was born to Henry Clark and Ione Vivian (Chatsey) Lamb on October 18, 1929 in Beloit, WI. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 1948 and married Donald Guy Burchfield on July 16, 1949. She later married her beloved Bud (Carl) Harris on May 22, 1999. She was a lifelong resident of South Beloit and Beloit and grew up in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit.

