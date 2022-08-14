Doloris M. (Lamb-Burchfield) Harris

Janesville, WI - Doloris Marlene (Lamb-Burchfield) Harris 92, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her daughters and their husbands August 10th, 2022 while residing at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, WI. Doloris was born to Henry Clark and Ione Vivian (Chatsey) Lamb on October 18, 1929 in Beloit, WI. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 1948 and married Donald Guy Burchfield on July 16, 1949. She later married her beloved Bud (Carl) Harris on May 22, 1999. She was a lifelong resident of South Beloit and Beloit and grew up in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit.
Family was her life, enjoying holidays, camping and trips with her children and sisters. She loved sitting on her porch and also Friday night gatherings at her sisters, with family and friends having a cocktail. Being a member of the Beloit Elks brought her joy. She always greeted you with "Hi Sweetheart" and a warm hug. We never left without hearing "I love you and call me when you get home."
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Vickie (Dean) Butzler of Beloit, Gail (Steve) Gebhardt of Janesville, Judi (John) Knapik of Aurora, IL and Dona (Todd) Hegge of Capron, IL; her sister Pat (Ronald) Guaginte, sister in law Marilyn (Dale) Moffitt; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her; step-daughters, Chris Ruston, Cathy (Tom) Garstecki, Jody (Bill) Reetz and many step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Donald in 1993, Bud in 2001, her parents, sisters, Joyce Schneider and June Lamb, brothers, Donald and Thomas Lamb, son in law Steve Nichols, grandson Christopher Gebhardt, great grandsons Isaac Millard and Benjamin Knapik and other cherished family members.
The family would like to thank the Rock Haven staff and Agrace Hospice for all their kindness to Mom and the family in their time of need. And special thanks to all of the family and friends who visited, called or said a prayer. She loved you all.
Friends will be received on Wednesday August 17, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 Noon with Rev. Adam Meyer officiating. Interment will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.