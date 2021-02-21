October 20, 1932 - February 14, 2021
Sterling, IL - Dolores May McDonnell, age 88, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at The Citadel of Sterling.
Dolores was born on October 20, 1932 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Edward and Paule (Cambien) VanRemoortere. She married Lawrence E. Sweeney Jr. He preceded her in death on November 7, 1985. Dolores later married Dr. Thomas McDonnell. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2007.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling and was active on several committees and guilds. Dolores enjoyed walking and was a member of the Sterling Street Walkers.
Survivors include five sons, Stephen (Nydia) Sweeney of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Mark (Mary) Sweeney of Grand Rapids, Mich., James (Joan) Sweeney of Davenport, Iowa, William (Beth) Sweeney of Rock Falls and Thomas Sweeney of Sterling; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brian and Timothy Sweeney; grandson, Connor; daughter in law, Lana Sweeney; one sister, Christiane Shepardson.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Happy Tails in Rock Falls.
