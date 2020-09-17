March 18, 1928 - September 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Dolores M. Jones, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Suites of Beloit Assisted Living. She was born in Arlington Heights, IL, on March 18, 1928, the daughter of Albert and Ida (Schumacher) Meyer. In 1947, Dolores married Donald J. Baker in Harvard, IL, and had four children together before his passing in 1961. In 1972, Dolores married Edward L. Jones in Fort Atkinson, and shared 22 years together on their farm before his passing in 1994. Some of her happiest memories were spent on the farm entertaining family, friends & especially grandchildren. The world just lost the most loving, kind & pure person whom always put the needs of other people first. Dolores volunteered for over 25 years at the Janesville VFW Post 1621 where she served as Auxiliary President during 1998-99. She was also well known for her baked goods and volunteering at the Bingo luncheons. Her devotion to the VFW was inspired by the service of her brothers and first husband during WWII.
She is survived by her children: Donald (Glenda) Baker Jr., Bruce Baker, Nancy Loveland (Baker), all of Beloit; daughter in-law, Debra Baker, Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Brian (Jenny) Baker, Jennifer DeGarmo (Baker), Matthew (Jolene) Baker, Chris (Deanna) Miller, Kimberly (Mike) Bagshaw (Baker), Kelley Burch (Baker), Nicholus Loveland, and Kara (Mike) Polo (Loveland); 17 great-grandchildren & several extended family members and friends. Dolores will also be very much missed by her dog, Dolly May. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; her son, Gary Baker; grandson in-law, Shay Burch; her siblings: Harold, Earl, Roland, Roger, Robert, Willard & Gilbert Meyer, Alice Meyer, Adeline Kieselburg, Bernice Thompson, Elizabeth Stoehr, & Shirley Casey.
As a precautionary measure, a private family service will be held at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow at EAST LAWN CEMETERY in Beloit. Please honor Agrace Hospice with a memorial donation by visiting agrace.org/donate, or call 800-553-4289, or send a check to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Agrace Hospice (Sage Team) and The Suites of Beloit Assisted Living for all the love and care given to Dolores.