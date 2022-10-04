Dolores Bausum

December 7, 1927 - October 3, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dolores Brister Bausum, who died in Beloit, Wisconsin, on October 3, 2022, at age 94, liked to say that she was born with gasoline in her veins. That circumstance fueled a full measure of accomplishment and plenty of travel. She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on December 7, 1927, as the daughter of Elaine Holmes Brister and Commodore Webster Brister.

Always intellectually curious, she earned an undergraduate degree from Louisiana College and a master's from the University of Virginia. She went on to teach at every level of education, from elementary school through college, in subjects ranging from English to psychology. At the same time she accompanied her husband, Henry S. Bausum, whom she married on June 7, 1947, on his own educational and employment journey. That path led them through Washington, D.C., Boston, Louisiana, Chicago, Tennessee, Virginia, and, in retirement, to Wisconsin.

