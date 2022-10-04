Dolores Bausum

December 7, 1927 - October 3, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dolores Brister Bausum, who died in Beloit, Wisconsin, on October 3, 2022, at age 94, liked to say that she was born with gasoline in her veins. That circumstance fueled a full measure of accomplishment and plenty of travel. She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on December 7, 1927, as the daughter of Elaine Holmes Brister and Commodore Webster Brister.
Always intellectually curious, she earned an undergraduate degree from Louisiana College and a master's from the University of Virginia. She went on to teach at every level of education, from elementary school through college, in subjects ranging from English to psychology. At the same time she accompanied her husband, Henry S. Bausum, whom she married on June 7, 1947, on his own educational and employment journey. That path led them through Washington, D.C., Boston, Louisiana, Chicago, Tennessee, Virginia, and, in retirement, to Wisconsin.
The pair lived longest in Lexington, Virginia, having arrived there in 1964. In the course of the next three dozen years, Dolores taught school, served as a high school guidance counselor, penned a popular column for The Roanoke Times, authored a scholarly book about the cultural history of threadwork titled Threading Time, and founded two businesses, including Quilters of Virginia, a craftwork collective that made award-winning quilts of her design.
The gasoline in Dolores's veins propelled her through the twenty-five international trips that she planned and shared with Henry. She possessed a remarkable mental map of their destinations. Having visited a place once, she could find her way back to the gift shop of any museum, the best places to purchase chocolate, the most scenic spots for a picnic, and the closest elevators, escalators, and bathrooms at any location along the way.
That mental map also helped the couple navigate the world-class gardens that they roamed with increasing frequency in the final decades of their seventy-one-year-long marriage. Favorites included the Kukenhof in the Netherlands, Longwood in Pennsylvania, and the Missouri Botanical Garden. Their personal devotion to gardening flourished at home in consequence; it was a passion that lasted through the final growing seasons of their lives.
Henry died in 2019, some weeks shy of his ninety-fifth birthday. Dolores almost reached the same mark before the fuel in her veins gave out. They are survived by their children David (Mary) and Ann, grandsons Sam and Jake, step-grandson Andrew (Suzanne), and step-great-grandchildren Siona and Quentin.
In lieu of flowers or a designated memorial, the family suggests that others consider the memory of Dolores and Henry by appreciating a particularly fluffy cloud, tending a worthy garden spot, or creating a thing of beauty that speaks to the heart. Alternatively, enjoy a piece of chocolate. Dolores and Henry would be delighted.
There will be no services for Dolores. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.