Dock Kendricks

July 10, 1951 - June 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dock Clifton Kendricks Jr., 69, of Janesville, WI, died peacefully at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Stoughton, Wisconsin on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by family that loved him. Dock was born on July 10, 1951, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Mary Anna (Wise) Kendricks and Dock C. Kendricks Sr. Dock came with his parents from St. Louis as a baby. Dock schools in Beloit, Wisconsin and he previously worked at Chrysler Corporation. Dock has never met a stranger. He greeted everyone with a friendly smile and a warm hello. Dock was an enthusiastic sports fan of the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Lakers. He would often make small friendly wagers regarding who would win games and would remind those who lost the bet that he had won.
Docks' children, grandchildren, father, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends all held a special place in Docks' heart. He loved his family and friends and would often call so many of them to let them know he was thinking of them. Max Garrett and Dock have been the best of friends since the third grade. That friendship bond lasted throughout the years and up until Dock went to sleep in Jesus.
Survivors include his father, Dock Sr., two children, Tamiko Wilson and Frenchon Johnson. Six grandchildren- Diamond, DeAntray, Kevin, Iris, Frenchon Jr. and Carissa. Eight great grandchildren- Janayzia, De'Antray Jr., Deyonna, Monet, Messiah, and Nyemiah; sisters, Oraneitha (Al) Venable, of Waukesha, WI, Charisse Kendricks of Nashville, TN and brother, Demetrius (Sheila) Kendricks of San Antonio, TX. Dock was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Anna Wise Kendricks, special aunt Katie Rush, special uncle Murray Wise.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477