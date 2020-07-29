August 5, 1996 - July 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Dillon R. Geise, age 23, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his aunt's home. He was born in Beloit on August 5, 1996, the son of Michael Geise and Jennifer Nordeng. He graduated from Beloit Turner High School and went on to earn his Associate's Degree as a Machinist from Blackhawk Technical College. Dillon was an amazing young man with a huge, loving heart that would do anything for his family and friends. Dillon was a huge influence on his cousin, Christian, who was more like a brother to him. He had an amazing woman in his life, his soul mate, Sarah, whom he was going to marry. He loved being at his Grandpa and Grandma Geise's farm restoring his 65 Ford Galaxy, fishing, and being outside. Dillon enjoyed spending time with his friend, Kornnell, and cultivating the lawn maintenance business he and his brother, Dustin started together. "My brother took care of me, if it wasn't for him I would have never made it this far in life. I will make sure my daughter, Brinley Rose, knows him like he's still here." - Dustin Geise. Dillon's parents shared a great love for him and will miss him dearly. "Greater love than this no man hath, that a man lay down his life for his friends." (John 15:13, King James Version)
Dillon is survived by his mother, Jen (Don) Marinoff; father, Mike Geise; 2 siblings, Dustin (Charlotte Taylor) Geise and Lizzy Geise; niece, Brinley Rose; grandparents: Steve (Natalie) Nordeng, Pattie Stackhouse, Jean Zlielinski, and Ron (Jackie) Geise; special aunts and uncle, Melissa Bosin and Tom (Terri) Nordeng; special cousins: Haleigh Bosin, Christian Bosin, Braydn Nordeng and Peyton Nordeng; love of his life, Sarah Jack; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thurman Ball.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Geise family farm, 8207 W. Beloit Newark Rd. Beloit, WI 53511. Interment will be in Newark Cemetery with a private family graveside service held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com