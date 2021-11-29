Diane Redieske

South Beloit, IL - Diane L. "Gigi" Redieske, 72, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on September 9, 1949 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William and June (Turner) Callahan. Diane was a 1967 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Martin Redieske on February 17, 1968 at Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on May 17, 2002.
Diane was formerly the Assistant Food Service Director for the South Beloit High School for 32 years. After retiring, she became a Daycare Assistant at Radke's Rascals Daycare. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church. Diane enjoyed crocheting, collecting butterflies and taking care of her dogs. She loved being with her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her mother, June Brady; son, Martin (Donna) Redieske III; daughters, Dawn Redieske and Amy (Ryan) Radke; grandchildren, Matthew (Brianna) Redieske, Kayla (Brandon) Radke , Martin Redieske IV, Jessica (Evan) Radke, Breanna Hill, Krysta (Sergio) Camargo and Dustin (Courtney) Orsborn, Janelle Bergeron, Sabrinna (Brady) Radke, Braeden Radke and Andrew (Autumn) Radke; great grandchildren, Corbin, Keagan, Bella, Carson, Mady, Matthew, Jae'Onna, Zeke, Zayn, Achiles, Cora, Kash, Kambrya, Caysen, Camden and Kinsley; brothers, Bill (Penny) Callahan, Jim (Colleen) Callahan and Duane (Angie) Callahan; sister-in-law, Ruby (Mark) Walrath; brother-in-law, Ray (Lisa) Redieske; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was predeceased by her father, William Callahan; sister, Janet Udell; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sisters-in-law, Diana Redieske and Debbie Diestelmeier.
A Funeral Service for Diane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in the Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.