March 6, 1948 - March 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Diane Mae Tuttle, 72 of Beloit, WI passed away on March 30, 2020 in Clinton, WI. She was born on March 6, 1948.
Diane is survived by her children: Marcia (Lucio) Martinez of Beloit, Mary Lou Cochren of Beloit, Juanita Martinez of Roscoe, IL, Thomas Jr Scott of Beloit, and Quennaleea (Rigo) Cortez of Beloit. Her grandchildren: Kevin, Fred, Angel, and Ashton Martinez, Wyatt, Marcus Martinez Rigo Jr., Tyrone, Leo Jr. Cochren, Justin and a very special son-in-law Jose Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Leo; and daughter Marrietta.
