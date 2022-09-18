Diane M. Christensen

Beloit, WI - Diane Margaret Christensen, age 80, died on September 13, 2022 in Beloit. She was born on April 21, 1942 in Blair Wisconsin to Milton and Hazel (Duffield) Sjuggerud. She was raised in Menomonie Wisconsin and attended Eau Claire Technical College. She married LaVerne Phillip Christensen on April 22, 1961 and they moved to Beloit shortly thereafter.
Diane worked for over 20 years for the School District of Beloit in early education and as a media aide. She was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother. She warmly embraced all she met in her life and established long relationships with her co-workers, neighbors and many friends. She helped others with her creative skills, making over a thousand masks at the onset of Covid for whoever needed them, as well as creating hundreds of mittens, hats and blankets to help keep school kids warm. She was also fond of supporting any church or school function, cooking many meals, with the popular addition of lefse and other Norwegian treats around the holidays. She loved watching animals and enjoying plants on her patio. Most of all, she loved seeing, encouraging and visiting her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband LaVerne; her three children, Brian (Donna Hendrickson) Christensen, Beth (Rick) Nelson and Kevin Christensen; her four grandchildren, Brandon Christensen, Alex (Matthew Wagner) Nelson, and Annika and Clara Christensen; her sister Sandy Firestone; brother in-laws James (Sue) Christensen and Steve Covert; her special cousin, Nedra (Loren) Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-laws Leo and Edna (Schieldt) Christensen; siblings Nancy Nelson, Candice Covert, David (Jean) Sjuggerud; sister-in-law Ruth (Bob) Dierks; brother-in-laws, Donald (Jean) Christensen, James Firestone, and grandson Leo Hendrickson Christensen.
The family will receive visitors in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be directed to the Beloit Regional Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.