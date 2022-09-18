Diane M. Christensen

April 22, 1961 - September 13, 2022

Beloit, WI - Diane Margaret Christensen, age 80, died on September 13, 2022 in Beloit. She was born on April 21, 1942 in Blair Wisconsin to Milton and Hazel (Duffield) Sjuggerud. She was raised in Menomonie Wisconsin and attended Eau Claire Technical College. She married LaVerne Phillip Christensen on April 22, 1961 and they moved to Beloit shortly thereafter.

