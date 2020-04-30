February 4, 1951 - April 26, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Diane L. Piazza, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her home after fighting a five year battle with colon cancer. She was born on February 4, 1951 in Crete, NB, the daughter of Melvyn and June (Wondruska) Weiss. In 1953, her family moved to Beloit, WI, where her father procured employment at Fairbanks Morse. Diane lived most of her life in Beloit and Janesville except for a brief 3 year stay in Scottsdale, AZ. She had an only son, Shawn Scarpetta. Diane married Peter Piazza on April 21, 2000. Diane was very social and loved animals.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Piazza; son, Shawn Scarpetta; step daughter, Katie Piazza; her mother, June Weiss; sister, Paula J. (Daniel) Cooper; niece, Nikole A. (JD Olsen) Ray; great nephews, Jack Ferone and James Olson; aunt, Una May Rains and Pamela Rains; in-laws, Steven (Kathy) Piazza; Terry (Dr. Tim) Chapman and Ellen (Avery) Cook; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, maternal grandparents, Louis (Helen) Wondruska; paternal grandparents, George (Emma) Weiss; brother, Steven Bradley Weiss; uncle, Larry Rains; and cousin, David Rains.
There will be a celebration of Diane's life at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wi, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.