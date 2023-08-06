June 7, 1958 - August 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Diana R. Bennett, 65, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 7, 1958 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Russell and Shirley (Graves) Latta. Diana was a 1976 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. She married Al Bennett on July 4, 1996 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Diana and Al were owners & operators of the Skatin' Station, retiring in 2019. She enjoyed antique shopping, crocheting, camping, gardening and her favorite flower was chrysanthemums. Diana loved to travel especially to Jacksonville Beach, FL and Gaffney, SC. She adored her coffee dates with her sister, her beloved pets, Kei, Hannah, and Quinn and her family was her life. Diana's favorite quotes were "It is what it is" and "This too shall pass". Survivors include her loving husband of 27 years, Al Bennett; children, Mandi (Carl Akerlund) Neujahr of Beloit, Jeremy (Karin) McFarlin of Gaffney, SC and Jason (Teresa Borter) Bennett; step son, Mike Bennett, and special bond with Chuck (Kristie) Bennett; grandchildren, Konner, Kennedi and Kaleb Neujahr, Alexandrea, Logun, Kaidy, Masun, Laicy, and Aivry McFarlin; step grandchildren, Nathan, Colton, Kimberly, and Madison Bennett, Stephanie Zodoka, and Curtis Bennett; she was a special nana to Hannah, Emily and other extended family, Megan, Garrett, Lia, Stephanie, and Samantha Borter; numerous great grandchildren; dad, George Stone; brother, Russell Latta; sisters, Donna (Steven) Miles, Jody Carlson, Penny (Kevin) Kalas, and Robin (John Gehl) Nelson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sam (Dixie) Bennett and Ronald (Mary) Bennett; nieces and nephews, Cota, Nerone, Tabitha, Tomika, Jason, Burlyn, Brad, Darin, Sam, and Emma; she had a special love and bond for niece and nephew, Nicholas and Kari; 13 great nieces and great nephews including a special bond with Lyla, Jaxson, and Hailey; her aunt who was dear to her heart, Jeanette Boss; longtime friend, Diane Hughes; numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sandra Hinkle; brothers-in-law, Bruce Hinkle and John Carlson. A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A private family service will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given in her name to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
