August 27, 1955 - August 8, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Diana Lynn Updike, 64, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born August 27, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George E. and Darlene L. (Anderson) Rath Sr. Diana was a 1973 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Brad T. Updike on February 6, 2001 in Jamaica. Diana was the owner and operator of D's Snack Shop. Her friend's were a huge part of her life, pictures adorn the walls of the Snack Shop. She loved taking drives every Sunday with her husband, was a great cook and she loved to host family holiday gatherings. Diana's grandchildren are her life and she enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include her husband, Brad Updike of Beloit; children: Michael (Stephanie) Rallo of Oklahoma City, OK, Kelsey Cash of Beloit, WI, and Nichole (Allan) Jogerst of Roscoe, IL; 12 grandchildren; brothers and sister: Rick (Bonnie) Rath of East Troy, WI, George "Skip" (Julie) Rath of Beloit, Linda Assaf of Houston, TX, and Jeff (Lisa) Rath of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law, Marjean Rath; and niece, Hailey Rath.
A memorial service for Diana will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. A memorial will be established in Diana's name at a later date. Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywsich.com